Bulgarian Public Holidays and Non Working Days For 2018

After Christmas and New Year's Holidays, it usually takes a while for most of the people to get back into working rhythm. If this is difficult for you, you can relax by pointing your thoughts to planning the next break.

Each and every year the Bulgarian Council of Ministers posts the official public holidays schedule for the respective year, considering that as per the Bulgarian legislation, when a National or Public Holiday is dated on Saturday or Sunday, we celebrate with non working day the Monday afterwards.

And here are the days of non-working days in 2018:

- The first holiday after the winter holidays is on March, 3. This year's official holiday falls on Saturday, which, according to the new rule, means that we will be compensated for another day of rest - March 5th.

- In 2018, Easter falls early on April 8. It will rest as usual from Good Friday until Easter Day 2 - April 6th - 9th.

- May, which is traditionally filled with many holidays. May 1 (Labor Day) falls on Tuesday. With one day off - April 30, you can arrange a 4-day break from April 28 to May 1.

"The next big holiday, St. George, is Sunday. Thus, on May 6th, three days off are again - from May 5th to May 7th.

- The Day of Bulgarian Education and Slavonic Writing, 24 May is on Thursday. If you take a Friday off, you can enjoy another long weekend.

- After a three-month summer break, the holiday season is coming. The first day off is September 6 - the unification of Bulgaria, which falls again on Thursday and can easily be combined with one day off. September 22, when we celebrate Bulgaria's independence, is Saturday. That is why we are set on Monday - September 24, to be rest.

- And in 2018 the Christmas and New Year holidays are long, with only two working days between them. Christmas celebrations begin on December 22 and continue for five days - until Christmas Day 2, December 26. Business days are only December 27 and 28. New Year's Holidays are available for 4 days - from 29 December to 1 January.

