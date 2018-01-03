Trump: My "Nuclear Button" is Bigger than Kim Jong-un's Button
US President Donald Trump mocked his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un, saying he had a bigger nuclear button than his, announced the US press.
"North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has just said that the nuclear button is on his desk, I inform him that I also have a nuclear button, but it's much bigger and more powerful than his and my Button works!" , the American president wrote on Twitter.
In a televised address on Monday, Kim said, "The United States is in the reach of our nuclear weapons, and my desk has a constant nuclear button, that's the reality, that's not a threat," said Kim Jong-un, quoted by Reuters.
