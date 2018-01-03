Trump: My "Nuclear Button" is Bigger than Kim Jong-un's Button

Politics | January 3, 2018, Wednesday // 11:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump: My "Nuclear Button" is Bigger than Kim Jong-un's Button twitter.com

US President Donald Trump mocked his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un, saying he had a bigger nuclear button than his, announced the US press.

"North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has just said that the nuclear button is on his desk, I inform him that I also have a nuclear button, but it's much bigger and more powerful than his and my Button works!" , the American president wrote on Twitter.

In a televised address on Monday, Kim said, "The United States is in the reach of our nuclear weapons, and my desk has a constant nuclear button, that's the reality, that's not a threat," said Kim Jong-un, quoted by Reuters.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Kim Jong-un, nuclear power
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria