The Income of 400,000 Working Bulgarians Will Increase

With the increase of the minimum wage to BGN 510 from January 2018, the income of 400,000 working Bulgarians will increase. This was announced by the Social Minister Biser Petkov.

 For pensioners, an increase is also foreseen - from July all pensions will be indexed by 3.8% and the minimum pension will be 207.6 BGN. The pension ceiling, however, remains BGN 910.

This year, more parents will have access to childcare supplements, and the amount of childcare allowance from 2 to 3 years old is also increased. The government plans to ease the conditions for a personal pension of BGN 108 per one-parent children, and they will be granted even for  higher income than the current one.

