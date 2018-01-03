Another Minor Earthquake in Northern Greece
Another weak earthquake of 3.9 magnitude magnitude was recorded last night in Kilkis, northern Greece, according to the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens, the Greek edition of Kathimerini reports.
The epicenter of the quake was 28 kilometers from the city at a depth of ten kilometers. Greek scientists believe that seismic activity in the Kilkis and Doiran Lake areas has been weakening since yesterday's series of shocks, the strongest of which was magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale
