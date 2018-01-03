Unusually Warm Weather in Alaska

While the most of the United States is dealing with cold and ice, residents of Alaska enjoy unusually warm weather. In some parts of the country temperatures reached 10 degrees, which is unusual at this time of year, BNT reported. According to the meteorological office, the warm weather is due to a tropical wave invading the north. But people in Alaska are pleased with the sun and almost the spring weather, all the more so that temperatures are expected to fall in the near hours.

