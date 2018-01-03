Thousands of Britons were Left Without Electricity Because of the Storm Elinor
Thousands of households are without electricity because of the storm Elinor, which has reached the UK. The most severely affected are Northern Ireland, the northern regions of England and the southwest coast of Scotland. In some places the speed of the winds reaches 130 km / h. Streets in several Northern Ireland villages are flooded, there are closed roads because of fallen trees.
