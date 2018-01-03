Nearly 50 People Died in a Bus Crash in Peru
At least 48 people were killed in a bus crash in Peru, the BNR said, citing the agencies. 57 people traveled to Lima capital on a bus that was struck by a tractor and plunged into a rocky beach, moving on a dangerous stretch of highway called the Devil's Arc. On-site rescue teams continue to remove bodies of perished.
"Unfortunately, I must confirm that almost everyone is dead, but we continue our action", said one of the rescuers. The bus overturned and fell on a narrow beach stretch to the Pacific Ocean, to which there was no way.
