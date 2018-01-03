NIMH: Substantial Cloudiness Over the Country Today, Light Rain is Expected in Some Areas

Bulgaria: NIMH: Substantial Cloudiness Over the Country Today, Light Rain is Expected in Some Areas

There will be substantial cloudiness over the country today, but light rain is expected only in some areas, or snow in the mountainous regions.

Already before noon, the clouds will start to scatter and decrease, in many regions in the afternoon to sunny weather sometimes. The clouds will again increase from west in the evening.

There will be moderate, in the Danube Plain sometimes strong west-northwestern wind that will weaken in the evening. The temperatures will continue decreasing, with minimum ones at 0°C to 5°C and maximum temperatures at between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia around 4°C. This was reported to FOCUS News Agency  from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

