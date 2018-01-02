Ekathimerini: German, Bulgarian Тоurist Couple Found Dead on Greek Island

Crime | January 2, 2018, Tuesday // 16:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ekathimerini: German, Bulgarian Тоurist Couple Found Dead on Greek Island Източник: pixabay

 Greek authorities say a young tourist couple has been found dead in a house they were renting on a western island, with initial indications pointing to a double suicide, Ekathimerini writes. 

Police said Tuesday the couple, whose bodies were found on the island of Cephalonia, had been identified as a 30-year-old German man and a 23-year-old woman of Bulgarian descent.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and the bodies were being transported to the port city of Patras on the mainland for autopsies.

The two were found on New Year’s Eve by the owner of the house they had been renting since Dec. 26.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investigation, Greek island, greece, Murder, couple
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria