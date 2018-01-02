Ekathimerini: German, Bulgarian Тоurist Couple Found Dead on Greek Island
Greek authorities say a young tourist couple has been found dead in a house they were renting on a western island, with initial indications pointing to a double suicide, Ekathimerini writes.
Police said Tuesday the couple, whose bodies were found on the island of Cephalonia, had been identified as a 30-year-old German man and a 23-year-old woman of Bulgarian descent.
Police said the investigation was ongoing, and the bodies were being transported to the port city of Patras on the mainland for autopsies.
The two were found on New Year’s Eve by the owner of the house they had been renting since Dec. 26.
- » Man Attacked with Machetes Pedestrians in Los Angeles, There are Wounded People
- » Plovdiv Police Detained a Serial Rapist
- » The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime Break Up a Drug Lab in Veliko Tarnovo (pictures)
- » Suspect in London Finsbury Park Mosque Attack Pleads not Guilty
- » Bulgarians Stole Dozens from Tourists with a Fake ATM in the Center of Rome
- » Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Warns Public of E-mail Virus