Bulgaria: Two More People Escaped from a Berlin Prison Source: Twitter

Two new inhabitants of Berlin prison "Plyochallen" managed to escape him, and thus the number of fugitives in five weeks reached five people, DPA reported.

The two new fugitives fled yesterday morning, the prison administration said without giving any further details. This again puts this prison in embarrassment as two of its inhabitants escaped Thursday, and on Friday it became clear that one of the prisoners had not returned from urban leave the night before. Two prisoners who escaped sentences last week, including theft and grievous bodily injury, escaped through the boiler room with a hammer and flex. They are still not found. The prison is located northwest of the city center. It has capacity for about 360 prisoners and dates back to Nazi days.

