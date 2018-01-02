Car Fell into a 10-meter Excavation for Subway
Ford Fiesta car fell into a 10-meter trench on the Montevideo boulevard in the Ovcha Kupel district of Sofia. The car was run by a woman, and there was one passenger.
Eyewitnesses point out that the two women survived the severe road traffic accident, but they were taken by a team of emergency medical assistants for a full medical examination, informs Bulphoto.
