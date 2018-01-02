Car Fell into a 10-meter Excavation for Subway

Society » INCIDENTS | January 2, 2018, Tuesday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Car Fell into a 10-meter Excavation for Subway Facebook

Ford Fiesta car fell into a 10-meter trench on the Montevideo boulevard in the Ovcha Kupel district of Sofia. The car was run by a woman, and there was one passenger.

Eyewitnesses point out that the two women survived the severe road traffic accident, but they were taken by a team of emergency medical assistants for a full medical examination, informs Bulphoto.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, car, fell, subway, trench
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria