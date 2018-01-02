Federica Mogherini: 2018 Will be Crucial For the Balkans

''The new year 2018 will be crucial for the Balkans in terms of European integration and the transformation of reforms into an irreversible process.'' This is what the EU diplomacy leader, Federica Mogherini, wrote in her blog.

She pointed out that from 2017 she wants to take 12 special moments for the new 2018 year. Last year she wrote: "This was not an easy year for the Balkans. I visited six major cities in the region in some of the toughest moments - in some cases of deep political crisis. "

She added that, thanks to important decisions and significant work, most of the crises are being resolved: "The road to reform has begun (although there is still a lot of work to do) and the European integration compass shows this time," Mogherini wrote.



According to her, "2018 will be a decisive year to consolidate and this time to make it irreversible." This would be an important outcome not only for the region but also for the whole of Europe.