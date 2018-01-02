Levski and Lukoil Academic United into One Basketball Club

Sports | January 2, 2018, Tuesday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Levski and Lukoil Academic United into One Basketball Club Facebook

United! This is the news not of the day, not of the year, but perhaps of the last decade in Bulgarian basketball! From today the two biggest names in the history of this sport in Bulgaria - "Levski" and "Lukoil Academic" become one whole.

The team will be named "Levski Lukoil", his president will be one of the greatest Bulgarian basketball players of all time and longtime captain Todor Stoykov. Senior coach of the team will be Konstantin Papazov.

The common heritage of "blue" and "students" is already the unattainable 71 trophies in the history of Bulgarian basketball. Of these, Lukoil Academic has the unique 26 titles, and over the years Levski has been 18 times champion.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Levski, Lukoil, basketball, merger
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria