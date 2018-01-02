Levski and Lukoil Academic United into One Basketball Club

United! This is the news not of the day, not of the year, but perhaps of the last decade in Bulgarian basketball! From today the two biggest names in the history of this sport in Bulgaria - "Levski" and "Lukoil Academic" become one whole.

The team will be named "Levski Lukoil", his president will be one of the greatest Bulgarian basketball players of all time and longtime captain Todor Stoykov. Senior coach of the team will be Konstantin Papazov.

The common heritage of "blue" and "students" is already the unattainable 71 trophies in the history of Bulgarian basketball. Of these, Lukoil Academic has the unique 26 titles, and over the years Levski has been 18 times champion.