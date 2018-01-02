From today Citizens of Sofia Can Pay Their Annual Tax on Motor Vehicles

From today, January 2, 2018, the citizens of Sofia can pay their annual tax on motor vehicles in one of the 22 District Departments of the Municipal Revenue Directorate. For the convenience of the citizens, all the offices of the tax offices have POS terminals, announced Sofia Municipality. Online payments of vehicle tax through the website of Sofia Municipality can be made from 1 January. Obligations may also be paid through a bank or other financial institution.

The 5% tax discount is until 30 April 2018 if the vehicle owner pays the whole amount at once.

The website of Sofia Municipality can also be consulted at https://sonet09.sofia.bg/OnlineReportWSClient/obligations.

The campaign to pay the local property tax and garbage fee will begin in the first days of February.