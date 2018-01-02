Top 8 Must-See Sky Events for 2018

July 15: Moon Meets Venus

At local sunset, sky-watchers should look for the thin waxing crescent moon to appear in a stunningly close encounter with the planet Venus low in the southwestern sky. North American onlookers will be best positioned to see the two worlds at their closest—they will appear to be separated by less than 1.6 degrees, which is equal to about three lunar disks.

Sky-watchers will have a second chance for the year to witness the moon go dark on the evening of July 27, when a total lunar eclipse will cross South America, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Asia. This time, the eclipse will occur about half a day after the moon reaches its farthest point from Earth, making this full moon the smallest for 2017. The total eclipse begins at 3:30 p.m. ET (19:30 UT). During this event, the moon will travel through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, potentially making this a particularly deep total eclipse.

July 27: Mars at Its Best

On the same date as the total lunar eclipse, Mars will seem to glide close to the moon just as it reaches its peak visibility for the year. The red planet will be at opposition, when it sits opposite to the sun in the sky, from our perspective. During opposition, Mars will look like a super-bright orange star in the southern sky.

Mars does not have a perfectly circular orbit around the sun, so the red planet gets nearer and farther from Earth over time. This year, Mars will be especially close to Earth shortly after opposition, coming within 35.8 million miles of us on July 31. This combination means that Mars will be at its biggest and brightest since 2003, and it won’t get this close to us again until 2035.