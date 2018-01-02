Head of State Returned the Counter-Corruption Bill

President Rumen Radev returned the Counter-Corruption and Forfeiture of Unlawfully Acquired Assets Bill to the National Assembly for reconsideration, the presidential press office said.



According to the head of state, the measures envisaged in the adopted bill, though necessary, are not sufficient to effectively counteract corruption.



In his reasons for his veto, the president said the bill is unfit for its intended purpose, and it compromises basic principles enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties to which Bulgaria is a party.