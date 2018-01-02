Overeating and Cigarettes are not the Most Harmful Habits

Considering that overeating, lack of physical activity and cigarettes are the most unhealthy habits, most people associate their new-year resolutions with them. However, the authors of a new US study found that the use of smartphones before falling asleep is one of the most unfavorable health hazards, writes Daily Express, quoted by BTA.

Telephone conversations in the bed adversely affect sleep, and lack of sleep adversely affects a number of unhealthy practices. For example, because of fatigue after a sleepless night, people reach out more often to the coffee cup, usually adding more sugar in the hope of a quick charge. However, this approach, according to experts, is not the most reasonable way to tackle the lack of energy. Their suggestion in this case is for people to seek healthier energizing alternatives and avoid added sugar. In this regard, specialists recommend not focusing on weight loss, training and smoking cessation, but focusing on early bedtime, limiting screen time and not having late evening snacks.

According to the authors of this study, the top 20 most unhealthy habits include:

1. Using the phone at bedtime

2. Spending a long time in front of the screen, including the phone

3. Late evening meal

4. Finding excuses not to exercise

5. Excluding fruits and vegetables from the daily menu

6. Ordering food during the weekends

7. Adding sugar to the coffee and tea

8. Having snacks from the fridge after dinner

9. Excessive coffee consumption

10. Using lifts and escalators instead of climbing stairs.

11. Excessive use of carbonated beverages

12. Use of finished and semi-prepared foods

13. Excessive use of salt

14. Driving by car instead of walking

15. Secret extra meals

16. Drinking alcohol over the recommended weekly limit

17. Skipping off the morning brushing of teeth

18. Possible closest parking to shops

19. Going to bed with makeup

20. Taking food from children's dishes.