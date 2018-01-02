The Traffic Restrictions in Sofia for the EU Presidency Start on January 10th

The restrictions on the movement in Sofia due to the events of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU start on January 10th. Then the measures will affect the area around the Ivan Vazov National Theater, where on January 11 will be the official opening of the Bulgarian presidency. The normal movement will be restored on January 12th. This was said by Deputy Mayor of Sofia Transport Evgeni Krussev before the Bulgarian National Television.

Because of the opening, parking will be prohibited in the blue zone on the streets around Benkovski, Slavyanska and Ivan Vazov in the area around the theater. Car entry will probably also be banned. For the events in the National Palace of Culture will be closed the car parks from the entrance A3 and from the street "Sandor Petyofi". The decision was taken by the Sofia Municipal Council. The movement on Vitosha Blvd in the area of ​​the National Palace of Culture will be limited at the discretion of the police. All stops in the National Palace of Culture will function normally. Only the bus stop under the Bridge of Lovers in the direction of Pirogov will be replaced at certain intervals before the crossing, the deputy mayor of Sofia has stated.