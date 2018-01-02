65 Jihadists were Killed in Afghanistan
At least 65 extremists from the Islamic State terrorist group were killed and 18 injured in Afghan army operations in the eastern province of Nangarhar, TASS reported.
The operations were carried out on land and air. A peaceful citizen died, 13 other people, including women and children, were injured.
