Bulgaria and Macedonia will Offer Joint Tourist Offers

Macedonian town of Strumica and Blagoevgrad will work together on joint tourist offers, writes the Skopje newspaper Vecer.

The aim of the project is the so-called interconnection of the tourist potential of Southeastern Macedonia and Southwestern Bulgaria in order to keep the tourists for longer stays in this cross-border region and the development of alternative tourism. The project is being implemented with the Blagoevgrad region in Bulgaria by the non-governmental organization "PL Planetum" with the help of the EU for the formation of tourist nodes through the cooperation of the tourist companies from the two countries. Proposals for these two cross-border regions will be placed on an internet platform so that guests arriving in Southwest Bulgaria can also get acquainted with the natural beauty of Southeastern Macedonia. In Southeastern Macedonia, with the exception of Doyran, guests do not stay long. Tours to waterfalls and historic and cultural monuments have so far led to one-day walks, the Skopje newspaper said. The idea of ​​this kind of joint participation comes from the pre-accession funds that they shared in the regions of Western Bulgaria and Eastern Macedonia and declared them a common space.