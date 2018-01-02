Damage of a Wagon Interrupted the Movement of Some Trams in Sofia

Bulgaria: Damage of a Wagon Interrupted the Movement of Some Trams in Sofia

Early this morning, a tramway train failure caused a traffic jam on Graf Ignatiev Street. Around 8 am the tram lines 10, 12 and 18 interrupted their traffic towards the center of Sofia.

The Urban Mobility Center said the problem that caused the accident was removed and the traffic was restored about half an hour later.

