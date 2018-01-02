Damage of a Wagon Interrupted the Movement of Some Trams in Sofia
Source: iNews.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Early this morning, a tramway train failure caused a traffic jam on Graf Ignatiev Street. Around 8 am the tram lines 10, 12 and 18 interrupted their traffic towards the center of Sofia.
The Urban Mobility Center said the problem that caused the accident was removed and the traffic was restored about half an hour later.
- » From today Citizens of Sofia Can Pay Their Annual Tax on Motor Vehicles
- » Reuters: Bulgaria's President Vetoes Anti-Corruption Law
- » Head of State Returned the Counter-Corruption Bill
- » Pazardzhik is in a State of Emergency Because of the Disposal of Garbage
- » The Ombudsman Insists on More Rights for Children who have Lost a Parent
- » More than 3,000 People Received a Free Card for the National Library
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)