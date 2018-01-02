Series of Earthquakes in Macedonia

Bulgaria: Series of Earthquakes in Macedonia Source: Pixabay

A troubled night in Macedonia, due to a series of earthquakes felt in the country, reported Macedonian media quoted by Darik.
 
A seismological network of stations located in Skopje, Shtip, Valandovo, Ohrid and Pehchevo registered a series of earthquakes with an epicenter about 145 km southeast of Skopje in the Doyran region.

 The strongest 4 earthquakes that have been felt by the population in the southeastern part of Macedonia are at 00:13 GMT with 3.7 on the Richter at 00:16 pm Bulgarian time - 3.3 at the Richter at 00:19 pm Bulgarian time - 2.9 at the Richter and at 00:20 pm Bulgarian time - 3.1 on the Richter. Early in the morning, at 6:24 am Bulgarian time, the strongest earthquake in the series - 5.2 on the Richter was felt, which is felt in Bulgaria as well.

