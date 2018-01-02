About 30,000 Unemployed People are Included in Training and Job Finding Programs

Around 30,000 unemployed will be included in training and job search programs. This is enshrined in the National Employment Action Plan for 2018, the Social Ministry announced, BNT reported.

This year, the subsidized employment budget provided by the state remains 73 million leva.

With the funds, young people under the age of 29, the long-term unemployed, people with disabilities, the unemployed over the age of 50 and those without education and training will receive priority support for finding employment.

In 2018, a new program will be launched, which will appoint organizers to control the long-term unemployed who take 14 days of socially useful work to receive social benefits.

Elka Dimitrova - Director of "Labor Market Policy and Labor Mobility, MLSP: "It will be able to plan this work, to control the activity. This will be a condition for the success of this activity, which is now being implemented in the municipalities. It sometimes has difficulty, because there is not enough staff in a town hall to pay attention to these people and to organize them."