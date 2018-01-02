Over 3 Million Electric Cars on the Roads Worldwide

Bulgaria: Over 3 Million Electric Cars on the Roads Worldwide Source: Pixabay

At the end of November this year, the number of electric cars and hybrids sold world-wide exceeded 3 million. The exact figure is 3.3 million vehicles, and only this year the sales of plug-in hybrids worldwide exceeded 1 million units, Automedia writes, referring to information from the EV Sales Blog.

The projections are that in 2018 these sales will jump by 1.7 to 2 million units, and this means that by the end of next year, around 5 million electric vehicles and hybrids will travel on the roads.

According to analysts, the near future looks very successful for green cars - manufacturers will be launching more and more new and better models, and rebates and incentives to buy electric cars have been retained worldwide - from the US to China.

This also explains the forecast of 50 to 100% growth in sales of electrified vehicles. With an estimated 80 million new cars sold annually in the world, the presence of electric cars and hybrids in statistics will soon become more and more serious.

