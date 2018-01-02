Queues at Airports in the United States After a Computer Crash

A collapse in the systems of the US Customs and Border Service led to a delay in flights at a number of airports on Monday night.

A collapse in the systems of the US Customs and Border Service led to a delay in flights at a number of airports on Monday night.

The US Customs and Border Service added that airports now operate normally.

The collapse has occurred in the system for checking the border control data at different airports. According to the Office, there is no reason to believe that the collapse is the result of malicious actions. Border control has been carried out even during the collapse, with "alternative procedures" being used for this purpose.

According to the CBE, the Miami airport's border control border has reached up to 2000 people. A similar incident occurred last year.

