The Peak of the Flu Epidemic will be in a Month

The peak of the flu is expected to be at the end of January - early February, the director of the National Center for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases Professor Todor Kantardzhiev told Nova TV.

"This disease causes complications that are in two groups, one of which is very rare, but very serious for the illness, and the flu can start with respiratory failure, and it is imperative to seek hospital care because this rare condition should be treated," he explained on the occasion of a 3-year-old child who died of flu.

Several tens of thousands of people lose their lives every year from the complications of the flu. The most common are bacterial pneumonia, which should also be treated in a hospital, "Kantardzhiev said.

"When the nose is running and no fever, it's not a flu, when there is a dry, unproductive cough and nothing else - it's not a flu but a seasonal viral infection." The flu is that within two or three hours pains start in all muscles and joints, there is irritation from the light, sore throat, cough and weight in the chest, and smokers do not feel like smoking, "Prof. Todor Kantardjiev explained.