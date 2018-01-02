Hassan Rouhani About the Tension in Iran: People Want More Freedom

The world continues to worry about the situation in Iran, a week after the start of violent protests, BNT reports. 13 people have so far died in clashes between demonstrators and police.

Anti-government protests in Iran, which began last Thursday, are the largest wave of dissatisfaction since 2009. Then the protest was against the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and 36 people died in clashes, according to official figures, and according to the opposition - twice as much.

Today, the reasons for the turmoil are economic. 13 are the victims so far, including one policeman. After a few days of silence, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made a televised statement. "The problems are not just economic, people did not go out in the streets just to say they want money, bread and water, they have other demands, one of them is more freedom," he said.

According to Rouhani, Iran has achieved a great political triumph over the world. In his words, the Americans tried to dominate the Iranian nation, imposing sanctions and declaring against the nuclear deal with the country, but failed in their own experience.

US President Donald Trump, in turn, said there was a "time for change" in Iran. "Iran has failed at every level despite the horrible deal with the Obama administration, the great Iranian people have been repressed for many years, they are hungry for food and freedom, Iran's wealth is seized alongside human rights. CHANGE! "Trump wrote in Twitter.

The EU is in contact with the Iranian authorities and expects the right of Iranian citizens to peaceful demonstrations and freedom of speech. This was stated yesterday by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ray.

Meanwhile, the Tehran authorities said they fully controlled the situation in the capital and other cities where riots broke out, BNT said.