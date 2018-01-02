NIMH: Substantial Cloudiness Today, with Light Rain in Some Areas

January 2, 2018
There will be changing, often substantial cloudiness over Bulgaria today, and in some areas from west to east there will be light rainfall. Light to moderate wind will come from west, in the eastern regions -- from south.

The maximum temperatures will mostly range between 7°C and 12°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

