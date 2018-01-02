NIMH: Substantial Cloudiness Today, with Light Rain in Some Areas
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 2, 2018, Tuesday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There will be changing, often substantial cloudiness over Bulgaria today, and in some areas from west to east there will be light rainfall. Light to moderate wind will come from west, in the eastern regions -- from south.
The maximum temperatures will mostly range between 7°C and 12°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » Series of Earthquakes in Macedonia
- » 5,2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greece
- » Strong Earthquake with a Magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale near Athens
- » Trump Ironizes Global Warming in Anticipation of the Coldest Day Ever Recorded
- » NIMH: It will be Rainy with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C
- » Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 13°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)