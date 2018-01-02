Long Queues in Front of BNB for the New Euro Presidency Coin

Hundreds of numismatics lovers of all ages from early dawn have come to the BNB in ​​anticipation of acquiring the invaluable 10-leva coin to be honored by the Bulgarian Euro Presidency.

The bank opened its cash registers at 8.30 pm. Small groups of dozen people were allowed inside at a time to avoid creating a crowd in the huge bank hall. The rest are forced to stand in the rain, waiting humbly for their turn.

The Bulgarian National Bank has today launched two coins dedicated to the Bulgarian EU Presidency of the Council of the European Union. One is commemorative and the other one is exchange. The commemorative coin has a nominal value of 10 leva. It is made of pure silver, with partial gilding. Its circulation is limited - only 3000 pieces. That is why everyone will be able to buy only one. The coin is now sold at the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank in Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Pleven and Plovdiv for a price of 66 leva.

The exchange coin of 2 leva has a circulation of 500,000 pieces. On her back is the logo of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency. The BNB stressed that other mopeds emissions also remain legal tender. 50 000 of the circulation coins and 1000 of the commemorative coins were purchased by the ministry of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency. They will be used as gifts for the participants in the events of the Council of the European Union in our country.