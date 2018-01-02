Bulgarians Spend the Most in Europe for Internet and Phones

January 2, 2018
Bulgarians spend the most on Internet and phones in Europe and least - on insurance. This shows Eurostat data, NOVA reported.

According to Eurostat, Bulgarians are giving more money than the average European for food, alcohol and cigarettes and for fuel. First of all, however, are Luxembourg and Estonia, where is the most expensive drinking and smoking.

For fuel, almost 8% of our income goes, which is more than average but not as generous as in Slovenia, which spends 10% of its money on that.

The Bulgarians spend only 3% of their money on clothing and shoes, which places us last in this respect in Europe, Eurostat also reports.

