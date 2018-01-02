5,2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greece

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 2, 2018, Tuesday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 5,2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greece archive

5.2 and 5.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was felt in Greece near Petrich, most strongly in Southwestern Bulgaria. The epicenter is about 30 km from the city.

The earthquake was felt in many places in Bulgaria, including in Sofia on the high floors.

According to the European Seismological Institute, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

There is currently no data on injuries or damages.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, earthquacke
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria