5,2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Greece

5.2 and 5.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was felt in Greece near Petrich, most strongly in Southwestern Bulgaria. The epicenter is about 30 km from the city.

The earthquake was felt in many places in Bulgaria, including in Sofia on the high floors.

According to the European Seismological Institute, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

There is currently no data on injuries or damages.