Bulgaria: Iran Re-Opens Border Crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan Region pixabay.com

Iran re-opened two crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday that it had closed after a referendum in favor of independence in the Kurdish area, Reuters reported.

“Tamarchin and Parviz Khan border crossings with Erbil and Sulaymaniyah that have been closed off by the formal request of Iraqi government, were opened on Thursday,” ISNA quoted the consulate of the Islamic republic in Erbil as saying.

