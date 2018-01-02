Iran Re-Opens Border Crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan Region
World | January 2, 2018, Tuesday // 09:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Iran re-opened two crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday that it had closed after a referendum in favor of independence in the Kurdish area, Reuters reported.
Iran re-opened two crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday that it had closed after a referendum in favor of independence in the Kurdish area, Reuters reported.
“Tamarchin and Parviz Khan border crossings with Erbil and Sulaymaniyah that have been closed off by the formal request of Iraqi government, were opened on Thursday,” ISNA quoted the consulate of the Islamic republic in Erbil as saying.
- » South Korea Offers High-Ranking Government Talks with North Korea on January 9
- » Ten People Killed in Iran Unrest on Sunday
- » ISIL Nightclub Attack Victims Commemorated on First Anniversary in Istanbul
- » Turkey Pushes For Normalizing Relations with Germany
- » Two were Killed in Protests in Iran, but "by Foreign Agents"
- » Five Eclipses and Three Comets will be Seen in 2018
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)