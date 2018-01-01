500 People Have Gone Through Pirogov Hospital During the Last Day

500 people have been treated in the hospital for the last 24 hours. This was said by the Executive Director of the University Hospital "N. I. Pirogov" Prof. Assen Baltov during a briefing in the hospital, a FOCUS News Agency reporter informs.

According to Baltov, the New Year's Day cases are similar compared to previous years. "There was a lot of on-call duty - 500 people in the last 24 hours. Most of them started to come after midnight," commented Prof. Asen Baltov and explained that this was quite unusual. Prof. Baltov explained that since 23 December 2017, around 4500 patients have passed through "Pirogov".

"I am pleased with the work of our colleagues, "Pirogov" takes its place, and I hope we will repair the building too," added the director of "Pirogov". Prof. Baltov retrieved New Year's luck for the hospital: "Relief".

