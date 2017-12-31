Strong Earthquake with a Magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale near Athens
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 31, 2017, Sunday
An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude magnitude was recorded not far from Athens, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.
The quake was at 06:02 local time and lasted about 20 seconds. The epicenter was 81 kilometers from the Greek capital. It was at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no evidence of damage and injuries.
