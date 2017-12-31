Strong Earthquake with a Magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale near Athens

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude magnitude was recorded not far from Athens, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The quake was at 06:02 local time and lasted about 20 seconds. The epicenter was 81 kilometers from the Greek capital. It was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no evidence of damage and injuries.

