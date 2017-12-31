Two were Killed in Protests in Iran, but "by Foreign Agents"

Two people have died in the city of Dorud in western Iran during the protests yesterday, the governor of the province of Lorestan said, quoted by world news agencies. But in his words, protesters were not shot by security forces who were not shooting at demonstrators, but from "foreign agents".

At the same time, Iranian Interior Minister Abdulrahman Fazli warned that the authorities would respond to "violence, fear and terror." In a statement on Iran's state television, Fazli said that those responsible for public order violations in the country will be responsible and will pay. Anti-government protests began in Mashhad City on Wednesday. According to authorities, about 50 people have been detained so far.

According to Iranian Allier Nader, the protests are indicative that people have lost confidence in the Iranian government, and the demonstrations do not bode well for the country. We saw people across Iran criticizing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and tearing his posters publicly. This means that a large percentage of the population thinks the system is corrupt and reluctant to reform. This attitude is very dangerous for the Islamic Republic, because if people do not believe there is anyone to help them, they will resort to protests and violence, as we have seen over the last three days, he said quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.