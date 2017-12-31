Europe has an Interest in Good Relations Between Washington and Moscow

Europe must be interested in the improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington - such improvement may even help to resolve the conflict in North Korea, German Foreign Ministry chief Sigmar Gabriel said, according to TASS and other agencies.

"We in Europe must strive for relations between the US and Russia to improve. After all, the United States and Russia - with the support of China - can prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, "Gabriel said.

According to Gabriel, Berlin makes the most of efforts to improve relations between Russia and the United States. He also noted that the military solution to the problem with North Korea would result in multiple casualties. At the same time, inaction would provoke attempts by other countries to repeat the experience.