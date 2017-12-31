Europe has an Interest in Good Relations Between Washington and Moscow

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 31, 2017, Sunday // 11:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Europe has an Interest in Good Relations Between Washington and Moscow twitter.com

Europe must be interested in the improvement of relations between Moscow and Washington - such improvement may even help to resolve the conflict in North Korea, German Foreign Ministry chief Sigmar Gabriel said, according to TASS and other agencies.

"We in Europe must strive for relations between the US and Russia to improve. After all, the United States and Russia - with the support of China - can prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, "Gabriel said.

According to Gabriel, Berlin makes the most of efforts to improve relations between Russia and the United States. He also noted that the military solution to the problem with North Korea would result in multiple casualties. At the same time, inaction would provoke attempts by other countries to repeat the experience.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, US, Germany, Foreign Minister
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria