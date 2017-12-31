Five Eclipses and Three Comets will be Seen in 2018
In 2018 there will be a series of five eclipses - including the longest one in a hundred years - as well as three comets that will pass close to the Earth, TASS reported.
On July 27 there will be a lunar eclipse with the longest duration of a century. It is conditioned by the fact that then the center of the moon and the center of the shadow of the Earth will exactly match. The phenomenon will start on July 27 at 20:13 GMT when the earth's shadow will touch the moon. The complete phase of the eclipse will continue from 22:30 on July 27th to 01:14 on July 28th. In addition, two partial solar eclipses are expected in 2018 on July 13 and August 11. Over the next 12 months, three bright comets will also be seen.
