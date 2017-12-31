"Pirogov" Hospital is Ready with Enhanced Reaction Teams for New Year's Eve

Two are the most common causes of New Year's incidents - excessive use of alcohol and spicy foods and misuse of pyrotechnics. No attempts should be made to do anything on the spot, a wet bandage should be made as quickly as possible and immediate medical attention should be sought at the nearest health care facility. This was said for BNT by Prof. Asen Baltov, Director of "Pirogov", who confirmed that the hospital is ready and there are prepared teams for New Year's Eve.

For more than 6 months, we have another type of control, a reinforced control-card by the Ministry of Interior and the guard, which serves Pirogov. We have the opportunity and we are prepared not to have incidents. I hope 2018 is a little better. Let everyone be well and healthy. I wish everyone to have the feeling that they work in the best and most respected hospital in Bulgaria, Prof. Baltov said.

