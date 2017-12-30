Pazardzhik is in a State of Emergency Because of the Disposal of Garbage

From today, in Pazardzhik has been declared a part-time disaster because of a problem with the transport of garbage. This was decided at yesterday's meeting of the Municipal Crisis Headquarters for Disaster Protection. The disorderly situation is announced and will last until January 5 but can be prolonged.

This measure came about because of a European directive that all landfills outside environmental standards should stop working. The grace period expires at the end of the year, and with the new 2018 old waste dumps should stop accepting waste.

The municipalities in Pazard have to transport the garbage to the regional depot. It was opened two months ago by the Minister of Ecology, Neno Dimov, but there is no operator yet, as the procedure for his election is appealed. There is a decision of the CPC on the preliminary performance of the contract with the designated operator, but it can be appealed to the court by 5 January. Announcement of a state of emergency allows the mayors to conclude a direct contract with a company to become a temporary operator of the landfill.

The problem is not only for the municipality of Pazardjik. 113 landfills in the country should be closed. The rubbish crisis will affect 9 municipalities in the Pazardzhik region, 6 in Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Dupnitsa.