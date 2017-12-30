After all Turkey Buys Russian Missile Systems for USD 2.5 Billion

Politics » DEFENSE | December 30, 2017, Saturday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: After all Turkey Buys Russian Missile Systems for USD 2.5 Billion twitter.com

The big arms deal between Moscow and Ankara is a fact, says BiT. Turkey has signed a deal with Russia on the purchase of C-400 missile complexes. The agreement is worth a total of two billion and a half dollars.

Part of the amount Ankara will pay on its own, and for the rest will take credit from Moscow.

The treaty has sparked NATO's displeasure, as the organization is in a tense relationship with the Kremlin. In addition, Turkey is a member of the Alliance, and the Russian system can hardly be integrated into the military structure of NATO.


The real integration of the C-400 complex into the rest of the Turkish air defense systems seems a rather difficult task as they are working on NATO standards. However, it is not impossible: Greece, for example, has OSA, Thor and C-300, supplied after 1990, and equipped with NATO-owned systems.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, buy, missile defense system, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria