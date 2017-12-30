After all Turkey Buys Russian Missile Systems for USD 2.5 Billion

The big arms deal between Moscow and Ankara is a fact, says BiT. Turkey has signed a deal with Russia on the purchase of C-400 missile complexes. The agreement is worth a total of two billion and a half dollars.

Part of the amount Ankara will pay on its own, and for the rest will take credit from Moscow.

The treaty has sparked NATO's displeasure, as the organization is in a tense relationship with the Kremlin. In addition, Turkey is a member of the Alliance, and the Russian system can hardly be integrated into the military structure of NATO.



The real integration of the C-400 complex into the rest of the Turkish air defense systems seems a rather difficult task as they are working on NATO standards. However, it is not impossible: Greece, for example, has OSA, Thor and C-300, supplied after 1990, and equipped with NATO-owned systems.