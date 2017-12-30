Russia has Delivered the First Quantities of Liquefied Gas in the UK

Icebreaker Christophe de Margerie, carrying liquefied gas from Russia, has landed tonight in the port of the British island of Grane, reports investor.bg, referring to TASS. These are the first quantities of liquefied Russian gas that is received by the UK.

Christophe de Margerie, the icebreaker, is the first of its class built specifically for the Yamal CNG project that Russia is trying to break through and take on a share of the liquefied gas market. A further 14 icebreakers will be built to ship liquefied gas to the North Sea, it is clear from the project website.

The tanker was launched on December 8 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Yamal SNG, the majority shareholding (50.1%) holds the Russian company "Novateck", while co-owners with 20% are French Total and the Chinese CNPC. 9.9% are in the hands of the One Belt, One Road Chinese investment fund.

According to Financial Times, Christophe de Margerie had to deliver its cargo to Asia. But the Forties oil pipeline in the North Sea has changed plans. This oil pipeline in the UK supplies 40% of oil and gas extracted in the North Sea, adds investor.bg.