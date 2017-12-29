The Ombudsman Insists on More Rights for Children who have Lost a Parent
The state to give an orphan not just 108 leva, but the aid to start from this sum.
Ombudsman Maya Manolova insisted on initiating a campaign to protect the rights of single-parent children. The initiative is supported by non-governmental organizations and parents of orphan children. The campaign's impetus gave a letter to Santa Claus by Zlatina Hadjipanayotova, the mother of three children who lost her husband.
She turned to the Ombudsman asking for permanent personal assistance for single-parent children. Cases in which children can not receive a survivor's pension because the deceased parent does not have the necessary insurance period of five years are many.
Thus, the state penalizes these children on the basis of the parent's economic and social condition.
