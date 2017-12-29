Putin Signed the Increase in the Minimum Wage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on raising minimum wage (MLP) to the minimum living level, transmits news.bg by referring to TASS. The document was published on the official legal information page on Friday.

"The minimum wage for labor is set at 9 489 rubles per month from 1 January 2018. From 1 January 2019 onwards every year from 1 January the minimum wage will be determines by federal law the minimum subsistence minimum for the working population in Russia for the second quarter of the previous year, "the document says.

Information on the living minimum size throughout Russia is published on the official website of the Russian Statistical Office.

In September, Putin met with the head of the public organization "Support Russia" Alexander Kalinin and pledged that the authorities would increase the minimum wage. He stressed that people can not get a salary less than the required minimum. The law shall enter into force on 1 January 2018.