Warnings of Taxi Crisis in Sofia

A taxi crisis has tormented residents and guests of the capital in recent weeks, Darik reports. Waiting for a dispatcher call can take hours. There is a shortage of taxis every year between the student holiday and Ivanovden, the chairman of Taxi Union Kiril Rizov told Darik.

During this period, company celebrations are organized and the demand for the service increases, while drivers are busy renewing their licenses. About 20 percent of cars are blocked by state-municipal procedures, according to calculations.

Sofia branch organizations were united around the request to increase the minimum tariffs to BGN 1 - day, and 1.14 - night. This request was made to the Metropolitan Transport Commission and the dialogue continued, with the municipality proposing independent experts to make calculations and fix the tariff.

"The ineffective organization of Sofia's traffic further exacerbates the crisis with taxi transportation," said Kiril Rizov. According to him there are incorrectly planned bike lines that take away space from the roads. In addition, taxis should be allowed to use bus lanes, as is the case in most European countries, he pointed out.

The municipality should change the renewal period, which now coincides with the holiday period and the increased demand for the service.

Rizov advised clients to call as many dispatch centers as possible and order a car in advance for a fixed time.