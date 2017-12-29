Trump Ironizes Global Warming in Anticipation of the Coldest Day Ever Recorded

US President Donald Trump ironized the issue of global warming. It was in connection with the very cold wave to the northern states to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"To the east, the last day of the year may be the MOST COLD ever recorded, maybe we could use some of the good old climate warmth that ours, and our country alone, is preparing to pay a trillion dollars to get protect from. Tuck yourself in!", Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Climate change is very real, even if it's cold in the Trump Tower at this point," the chairman of the California Academy of Sciences, John Foley, replied to the presidential message. "Similarly, there are hungry people in the world, even if you've just eaten a Big Mac, "he added. "In the US in 2017 there were three hot weather records for each cold record," said Pramilla Jaipath, who is a Washington State congressman. "The weather forecast is not the same thing as climate, and the president should understand this, it is not difficult."