Twelve People Died in a Fire in New York

Twelve people died in a five-storey residential building in New York, according to world news agencies.

Four more people are seriously injured, said Mayor Bill de Blasio. It is specified that the incident occurred in the Bronx. Authorities assume that the victims may be more.

The fire went from the second floor, then quickly spread into the building blocking people on the upper floors. So far, the cause of the fire has not been established. An eyewitness argued that nearby garbage containers were lit up, and then the fire was transferred to the building. About 160 firefighters were sent to fire.

