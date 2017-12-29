More than 3,000 People Received a Free Card for the National Library

December 29, 2017
More than 3,000 People Received a Free Card for the National Library

The last few hours of the special Christmas initiative of the National Library. As a gift for the holidays, all fans of books and knowledge could receive a one-year free card.

Violeta Tsvetkova pointed out that the initiative is a gesture of good. She added that since December 11, over 3,000 people have taken a card. They are at a very different age, and the library most enjoys the students who visit them.

"The interest is huge by the medics. Also historians, psychologists and philosophers, "Tsvetkova said.

free card, library, readers
