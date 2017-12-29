More than 3,000 People Received a Free Card for the National Library
The last few hours of the special Christmas initiative of the National Library. As a gift for the holidays, all fans of books and knowledge could receive a one-year free card.
Violeta Tsvetkova pointed out that the initiative is a gesture of good. She added that since December 11, over 3,000 people have taken a card. They are at a very different age, and the library most enjoys the students who visit them.
"The interest is huge by the medics. Also historians, psychologists and philosophers, "Tsvetkova said.
