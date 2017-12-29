BNB Issues 2 Special Coins for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Bulgaria: BNB Issues 2 Special Coins for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) issues two special coins for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union - commemorative and exchange.

Exchange with a nominal of BGN 2 and enters into circulation on 2 January. 

The commemoration is silver, with partial gilding and numismatic value.

Tags: coins, BNB, Bulgarian National Bank
