10 Strategic Teams will Take Care of Security in Downtown Sofia on the New Year's Eve
On the New Year's Eve in Sofia, there will be 10 strategic teams of two police officers trained by the specialized counter-terrorism team, reported bTV.
Subsequently, these teams will also participate in the security measures during the Euro-Presidency in Sofia.
The New Year's Day security organization began last night, along with the construction of the stage at Al. Batenberg ".
There will be heavy-duty equipment and motorized equipment for non-instigation of a possible perpetrator of a terrorist act, "said Commissioner Borislav Nuevrov, Head of the Security Police Department.
There will be individual teams in front of all subway entrances and exits in the Capital.
