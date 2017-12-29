New Rules for Registration of Vehicles Come into Force

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 29, 2017, Friday // 13:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Rules for Registration of Vehicles Come into Force pixabay.com

New rules for registration of new vehicles come into force as of 28th of December, reported the Bulgarian National Television. There are three main points in the new rules:

The first concerns the sellers. They will no longer be required to submit the purchase and sale contract to the "Traffic Police" or the "de-registration" of their cars will be the duty of the notaries public before whom the transactions are performed.

The buyer is required to register the vehicle within a month after the purchase. It is important for buyers to know that if the obligation to register the vehicle within a period of up to two months is not fulfilled, then the registration will be terminated automatically.

The third change concerns the establishment of a liaison between notaries and the Traffic Police. The Traffic Police pointed out that currently the Ministry of Interior and the Notary Chamber work on the technical connectivity of the systems. In other words, the "delisting" of cars will be the duty of the notaries, before whom the deal is performed. The police will obtain the information officially and will be linked to the notaries via an electronic system.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car, new rules, registration, vehicles
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria