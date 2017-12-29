New Rules for Registration of Vehicles Come into Force

New rules for registration of new vehicles come into force as of 28th of December, reported the Bulgarian National Television. There are three main points in the new rules:

The first concerns the sellers. They will no longer be required to submit the purchase and sale contract to the "Traffic Police" or the "de-registration" of their cars will be the duty of the notaries public before whom the transactions are performed.

The buyer is required to register the vehicle within a month after the purchase. It is important for buyers to know that if the obligation to register the vehicle within a period of up to two months is not fulfilled, then the registration will be terminated automatically.

The third change concerns the establishment of a liaison between notaries and the Traffic Police. The Traffic Police pointed out that currently the Ministry of Interior and the Notary Chamber work on the technical connectivity of the systems. In other words, the "delisting" of cars will be the duty of the notaries, before whom the deal is performed. The police will obtain the information officially and will be linked to the notaries via an electronic system.